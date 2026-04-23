Iran seizes India-bound ship; video shows masked men climbing vessel
What's the story
Iran has released a video showing the seizure of two merchant ships, including one bound for India, in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy took control of Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminondas. The latter was headed to Mundra Port in Gujarat from Dubai.
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Humiliation ultra pro max: Iran has released a video of its forces seizing the India-bound ship EPAMINONDAS. The ship was supposed to arrive at Mundra port in Modi ji’s gaon Gujarat but ended its journey at the Iranian coast instead. pic.twitter.com/zp3kesv9A0— The Blank Page Official (@PageBlank) April 22, 2026
Seizure details
Ships tampering with Iran's navigation systems: IRGC
The video, aired by Iranian state television, shows armed personnel boarding the ships. The IRGC alleged that both vessels were operating without permission and tampering with Iran's navigation systems. The Epaminondas was reportedly fired upon 20 nautical miles northwest of Oman, suffering damage to its bridge from gunfire and grenades launched from an IRGC gunboat.
Crew safety
Other vessels also fired upon during incident
The MSC Francesca was attacked eight nautical miles off the coast of Iran but didn't suffer damage. Its crew remained safe during the incident, reports said. A third Liberia-flagged vessel, Euphoria, was also fired upon in the same area but continued its journey to Fujairah without any damage, Reuters reported.
Maritime impact
All crew members safe, says Montenegro minister
Montenegro's minister confirmed that four Montenegrin seafarers were aboard the MSC Francesca and all crew members are safe. "Negotiations between the shipping company and the Iranian side are ongoing," said Filip Radulovic, Montenegro's minister of maritime affairs. Iran and the United States' actions have drastically reduced traffic through the strait, which usually sees around 130 vessels daily. That number has dropped to a handful per day.