Iran seizes India-bound ship; video shows masked men climbing vessel

Iran has released a video showing the seizure of two merchant ships, including one bound for India, in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy took control of Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminondas. The latter was headed to Mundra Port in Gujarat from Dubai.

Twitter Post Watch video here Humiliation ultra pro max: Iran has released a video of its forces seizing the India-bound ship EPAMINONDAS. The ship was supposed to arrive at Mundra port in Modi ji’s gaon Gujarat but ended its journey at the Iranian coast instead. pic.twitter.com/zp3kesv9A0 — The Blank Page Official (@PageBlank) April 22, 2026

Seizure details Ships tampering with Iran's navigation systems: IRGC The video, aired by Iranian state television, shows armed personnel boarding the ships. The IRGC alleged that both vessels were operating without permission and tampering with Iran's navigation systems. The Epaminondas was reportedly fired upon 20 nautical miles northwest of Oman, suffering damage to its bridge from gunfire and grenades launched from an IRGC gunboat.

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Crew safety Other vessels also fired upon during incident The MSC Francesca was attacked eight nautical miles off the coast of Iran but didn't suffer damage. Its crew remained safe during the incident, reports said. A third Liberia-flagged vessel, Euphoria, was also fired upon in the same area but continued its journey to Fujairah without any damage, Reuters reported.

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