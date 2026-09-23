Video: Syrian president caught scrolling Instagram reels at UNGA session 

Some reports say he was sharing reels, but the footage itself does not establish who he was messaging or what he was watching.

Al-Sharaa became Syria's interim president in January 2025 after leading a successful rebel offensive against Bashar al-Assad.

This is the second time al-Sharaa has attended the UN General Assembly, having been the first Syrian representative to address world leaders at the UNGA in nearly 60 years in 2025.