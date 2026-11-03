Villa Vie Odyssey heads empty to Singapore amid operator shutdown
World
The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship is expected to be moved to Singapore soon, but here's the twist: it's going without any guests.
After the operator, Villa Vie Residences, shut down last week because of soaring fuel prices, about 200 travelers were left in Cambodia and had only the weekend to retrieve the last of their belongings from the ship.
Lender runs ship, CEO seeks help
Since launching in October 2024, this cruise has faced nonstop trouble, from legal headaches to failing a CDC health inspection (it scored just 81 due to food and water issues).
Now the lender is running things and paying the crew, while CEO Mikael Petterson searches for help to get the ship back.
An auction in Singapore could be coming up, but for now, Odyssey's future is totally up in the air.