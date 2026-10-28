Villa Vie pauses Odyssey world cruise, passengers stuck in Cambodia
World
The Villa Vie Odyssey world cruise just hit pause out of the blue, leaving hundreds of travelers unexpectedly stuck in Cambodia.
The company says soaring fuel prices forced them to stop and asked everyone to disembark by 2pm
For now, Villa Vie is putting up affected passengers in temporary accommodations.
Fuel costs surged amid U.S.-Iran conflict
Fuel costs on the route skyrocketed, from $1,800 up to $8,000 per cabin each month, mainly because the U.S.-Iran conflict closed off a key shipping route.
The Odyssey had been sailing since 2024 from Belfast and visited 147 countries before this sudden halt.
Villa Vie says they're looking at ways to restructure.