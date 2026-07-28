PoK elections turn violent, leaving 19 dead amid rigging allegations
What's the story
The first phase of elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) turned violent on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead and several injured, according to a report by Wion. The unrest was fueled by allegations of poll rigging and intensified anti-government protests. The elections are being held in three phases till August 10. India does not recognize these elections as it maintains that Pakistan illegally occupies the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
India's stance
MEA's stance on PoK elections
The Ministry of External Affairs has consistently opposed such polls, reiterating that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, are integral and inalienable parts of India.
New Delhi has described the unrest in PoK as a direct consequence of Islamabad's "systemic exploitation and administrative oppression" in territories under its "forcible occupation."
Violence and protests
Election violence amid protests
The election-day violence came amid ongoing protests by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), whose supporters alleged Pakistani security forces opened fire on protesters in Rawalakot.
The protests intensified after talks between the JAAC and authorities failed, leading thousands to march toward Muzaffarabad.
Authorities have postponed elections in Sudhnoti and Rawalakot districts until August 10 due to the protest movement.
Election disruptions
PPP worker killed in election violence
The elections were marred by violence and allegations of rigging.
A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker was killed in the LA-9 Kotli-II (Nakyal) constituency during clashes with supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sardar Umair Naeem.
The PPP alleged that Mukhtar Younus was killed during these clashes.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the PPP, asked where the relevant authorities were and what action the Election Commission was taking.
Election chaos
Violence disrupts polling across Mirpur division
The violence was not limited to Kotli as clashes between rival party supporters disrupted polling across the Mirpur division.
Voting was suspended at several stations in Kotli and Bhimber after violence erupted.
Ballot boxes were also looted, and one was set on fire in Bhimber district.
Mirpur Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz was quoted as confirming by Dawn that supporters of an Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party candidate snatched ballot boxes from a polling station in Samahni tehsil.
Election aftermath
Political divisions and low voter turnout
The elections have also highlighted political divisions between the PPP and PML-N, who are coalition partners in Pakistan's federal government but rivals in PoK.
The PPP accused PML-N supporters of trying to influence voting while the PML-N accused opposition parties of orchestrating violence.
Visuals from polling stations are purported to show low voter turnout, indicating that a boycott campaign had affected participation.