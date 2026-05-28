Viral 'Donald Trump' buffalo spared from Eid-al-Adha sacrifice

A rare albino buffalo, nicknamed " Donald Trump " for its striking blond hair, has been spared from sacrifice during Eid al-Adha in Bangladesh . The animal was to be slaughtered during the holiday's traditions but was saved by government intervention. The 700kg bull will now live at the national zoo in Dhaka after becoming an internet sensation.

Owner's compliance Buffalo's owner agrees to government intervention The buffalo's owner, Moniruz Zaman, said he complied with the authorities' decision to take the animal for preservation. "Policemen this afternoon came and said the government decided to take the buffalo for preservation. Since we do not want any conflict with the government, we handed it over to them," Zaman told PTI. The government has promised either compensation or a replacement animal for Zaman.

Animal welfare Buffalo to undergo 2-week quarantine at national zoo Atiqur Rahman, the curator of the national zoo, assured that the buffalo would be well taken care of in its new home. "We have designated a shed for the albino buffalo and assigned a caregiver," Rahman told AFP on Wednesday. The animal will undergo a two-week quarantine period before being introduced to its new environment.

Advertisement

Viral sensation Animal was given special care at the farm The albino buffalo's unusual appearance has drawn attention from social media and curious visitors. Its former owner, agro-farm operator Zia Uddin Mridha, said his brother had named it "Donald Trump" because of its extraordinary hair. The animal was given special care at the farm with four baths and meals daily. Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark-skinned.

Advertisement