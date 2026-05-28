Viral 'Donald Trump' buffalo spared from Eid-al-Adha sacrifice
What's the story
A rare albino buffalo, nicknamed "Donald Trump" for its striking blond hair, has been spared from sacrifice during Eid al-Adha in Bangladesh. The animal was to be slaughtered during the holiday's traditions but was saved by government intervention. The 700kg bull will now live at the national zoo in Dhaka after becoming an internet sensation.
Owner's compliance
Buffalo's owner agrees to government intervention
The buffalo's owner, Moniruz Zaman, said he complied with the authorities' decision to take the animal for preservation. "Policemen this afternoon came and said the government decided to take the buffalo for preservation. Since we do not want any conflict with the government, we handed it over to them," Zaman told PTI. The government has promised either compensation or a replacement animal for Zaman.
Animal welfare
Buffalo to undergo 2-week quarantine at national zoo
Atiqur Rahman, the curator of the national zoo, assured that the buffalo would be well taken care of in its new home. "We have designated a shed for the albino buffalo and assigned a caregiver," Rahman told AFP on Wednesday. The animal will undergo a two-week quarantine period before being introduced to its new environment.
Viral sensation
Animal was given special care at the farm
The albino buffalo's unusual appearance has drawn attention from social media and curious visitors. Its former owner, agro-farm operator Zia Uddin Mridha, said his brother had named it "Donald Trump" because of its extraordinary hair. The animal was given special care at the farm with four baths and meals daily. Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark-skinned.
Festival significance
Significance of Eid-al-Adha
Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic holiday that commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The festival also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. In Bangladesh alone, over 12 million animals, including goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes, are sacrificed during this time.