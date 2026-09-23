Virgo Transport 8 ferry sinks, 20 dead and 115 missing
World
The tragic sinking of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry in the Java Sea has claimed 20 lives so far.
The ferry, carrying 243 people from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, went down on September 13.
While there are 108 survivors, a worrying 115 are still missing.
Coast Guard and Navy recover bodies
Coast Guard and Navy teams have recovered more bodies, but strong currents and murky water are making things tough for divers trying to reach trapped passengers inside the ferry's cabins.
Rescue efforts are ongoing, with teams focusing on the ferry's cabins and hull, and the vehicles on the ferry if feasible, and expecting to find more bodies.