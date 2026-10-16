Visitor William Chapman killed by tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
World
A fatal tiger attack happened at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster last week.
A visitor, William Chapman, was killed after entering a tiger enclosure. He didn't survive.
The park remains closed.
Park confirms Altai tiger not euthanized
Eyewitnesses say Chapman was acting oddly before climbing over barriers into the enclosure, even as people shouted warnings.
Video from a social media account believed to be Chapman's showed him approaching the tiger.
The park has said Altai, the Amur tiger involved, will not be put down.
An investigation is underway and staff are getting support after this difficult event.