Vitali Klitschko warns Kyiv of tough winter after Russian airstrikes
Kyiv is gearing up for a tough winter after a new wave of Russian airstrikes.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko says the city has gone into "Today the issue is survival," with attacks knocking out power and damaging key bridges, reminding many of last winter's freezing blackouts.
Kyiv reports 189 civilian deaths
So far this year, 189 civilians have lost their lives in Kyiv, already more than last year.
To keep things moving, the city is setting up temporary pontoon crossings where bridges are down and stockpiling basics like fuel and water.
While there's no full evacuation planned, Klitschko says residents with friends or relatives outside Kyiv should consider temporarily relocating for the winter.
He's also laid some of the blame for shortcomings on President Volodymyr Zelensky's government as tensions rise over how ready Kyiv really is for what's ahead.