Vitali Klitschko warns Kyiv of tough winter after Russian airstrikes

So far this year, 189 civilians have lost their lives in Kyiv, already more than last year.

To keep things moving, the city is setting up temporary pontoon crossings where bridges are down and stockpiling basics like fuel and water.

While there's no full evacuation planned, Klitschko says residents with friends or relatives outside Kyiv should consider temporarily relocating for the winter.

He's also laid some of the blame for shortcomings on President Volodymyr Zelensky's government as tensions rise over how ready Kyiv really is for what's ahead.