Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio governor race
What's the story
Dr. Amy Acton has been elected as the next governor of Ohio, defeating Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The Associated Press reported that Acton secured 50.7% of the vote in the election. A doctor and head of Ohio's Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, she campaigned on issues like a child tax credit and a moratorium on new data centers unless built with union labor.
Campaign focus
Controversial ad campaign
Acton also promised to protect reproductive freedom and legalize marijuana.
However, her campaign was marred by a controversial ad from Ramaswamy featuring Acton's estranged mother accusing her of lying.
Acton has been estranged from her mother since her stepfather was charged with raping her when she was 12.
The ad was praised by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance but criticized by other Republicans.
Campaign critique
Ramaswamy's campaign and platform
Ramaswamy, who was a candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries before endorsing Trump, campaigned on eliminating property taxes and promoting school choice.
He also proposed a moratorium on data center construction until they subsidize neighbors with free electricity.
Hours before the voting, he urged voters to support his promises of lower property taxes, reduced electricity bills, and affordable housing.
"Today: vote for lower property taxes....electric bills, more affordable homes, and safer streets. Starting tomorrow: hold me accountable for it."