Vladimir Putin agrees to join US Ukraine trilateral peace talks
Big news: Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to join trilateral peace talks with the US and Ukraine, aiming to finally move toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
Following some behind-the-scenes diplomacy from US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Putin said peace talks are set to continue after November 10.
Talks to build postwar security plan
These talks will focus on building a post-war security plan for both countries, a big step since Putin had been dodging direct negotiations with US President Trump and Ukraine's Zelensky until now.
The push for talks comes after recent Ukrainian drone strikes hit Russian energy sites, shaking up global energy markets.
Donald Trump agrees to waive sanctions
To lower tensions, Trump recently agreed with Putin to waive sanctions and buy up some portion of those exports.
Witkoff also met earlier with Zelensky and European leaders in Oslo, laying important groundwork around Ukraine's security needs and plans to rebuild its economy.