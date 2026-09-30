Vladimir Putin orders 15,500 troops, 4th increase amid Ukraine war
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin just ordered 15,500 more troops for the military, his fourth increase this year.
The move comes as Russia faces tough losses and struggles to find enough new recruits in its ongoing war with Ukraine.
Russia authorized strength to reach 2,441,630
Despite big cash incentives, Russia is still having trouble filling its ranks.
Ukrainian officials say Moscow could be gearing up for even bigger mobilizations, possibly bringing in foreign fighters too.
With these latest orders, the authorized strength of Russia's military will rise to 2,441,630 personnel, including 1,550,500 military personnel.