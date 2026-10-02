Vladimir Putin proposes INSTC route with India amid Hormuz tensions

Putin sees big potential for economic teamwork with India if they use alternative shipping routes together.

He pointed out that about one-fourth of the world's oil passes through Hormuz, so finding another way matters.

While Azerbaijan's part of the INSTC is moving forward, Iran still has work to do; Russia even offered credit to speed things up.

Meanwhile, Russian officials are floating ideas like direct rail links to the Indian Ocean to keep trade steady no matter what happens in these tense regions.