Vladimir Putin willing to talk with Kyiv, calls lands Russian
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he's willing to talk peace with Kyiv after meeting with a US envoy.
He emphasized Russia's ties to the region and dismissed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's concerns about lost territory, saying those areas are "historically Russian lands."
Putin criticizes Zelenskyy over land concessions
Putin criticized Zelenskyy for even considering giving up land for peace, saying that approach isn't right.
Still, Russia has agreed to resume talks with US officials to work toward stability in Ukraine and the region.
Putin also claimed Ukraine started the conflict and said any deal would need to address Russia's goals as well as Europe's security worries.