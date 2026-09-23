Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns Russia preparing major attack after U.N. meeting
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia is gearing up for a major new attack, sharing this update after meeting British Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the U.N.
He emphasized how important it is for Ukraine and its allies to keep working together, especially to boost air defenses as threats grow.
Zelenskiy says sanctions on Russia continue
Sanctions on Russia aren't going anywhere, according to Zelenskiy, because missile and drone strikes are still a big problem, now with jet-powered drones in the mix.
While fighting continues in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, neither side has made big moves.
In New York, Zelenskiy also talked with US President Donald Trump about a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets but noted that talks with Putin aren't likely soon since neither side sees a clear win or loss yet.