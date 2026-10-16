Volodymyr Zelensky smiles after Brussels question on Trump scapegoating
World
At a Brussels press conference, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked if Donald Trump is making him the scapegoat for US issues.
Instead of replying, Zelensky just smiled, prompting laughter from reporters.
The moment followed Trump's claim that dealing with Putin is "easier" than working with Zelensky.
Trump faces tensions, Zelensky cites drones
Trump made these comments while juggling US challenges like tensions with Iran and rising fuel prices ahead of elections.
Meanwhile, Zelensky highlighted a recent wave of 1,000 drones in Ukraine after he met European Union leaders, showing just how tense things are between the US Ukraine, and Russia right now.