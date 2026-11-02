Volodymyr Zelensky suggests 1-month refinery strike halt for Patriot missiles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested Ukraine would stop hitting Russian refineries for one month if the US sends Patriot missiles to help defend Ukraine's energy sites.
He told Fox News that either Russia needs to stop attacking Ukraine's energy system, or Ukraine needs better defense systems.
This proposal comes after talks with US President Donald Trump and rising worries over energy prices.
US 500 Patriot sale to Ukraine
The US has agreed to sell 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but delivery might take time.
With Ukraine running low on interceptors, Zelensky asked if the US and Europe could lend some from their reserves for now.
Meanwhile, a long-running cease-fire in Kherson just ended after Russia wouldn't extend it, so everyone's watching to see if this new proposal can actually bring some peace.