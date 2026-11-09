Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks India to open Black Sea food corridors
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking India to help with diplomatic efforts and, in particular, with establishing food corridors through the Black Sea.
They talked about how the ongoing war has blocked grain exports through the Black Sea and how India could help set up food corridors to get things moving again.
Both leaders agreed on the need for a peaceful solution and stronger ties between their countries.
Narendra Modi reaffirms peace through dialogue
Modi reaffirmed that India stands for peace through dialogue, and Zelenskyy highlighted past efforts where Modi had directly urged Russia's president, Putin, to end the fighting.
With global food security at risk due to grain blockades, both sides see India playing a key role.
They plan to keep talking and look for more ways to work together toward ending the conflict.