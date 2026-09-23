Volodymyr Zelenskyy pitches energy ceasefire to Donald Trump at UN
World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested an "energy ceasefire" with Russia, offering to stop attacks on energy sites if Russia does the same.
He pitched this idea during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the U.N. hoping to protect Ukraine's power supply before winter sets in.
Trump backs ceasefire, floats Putin meeting
Zelenskyy said, "I think we need to do this as quick as possible, before winter," and looked to the US for support.
Trump backed the idea and even floated a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, though Russia hasn't responded yet.
They also discussed continuing to work on launching Patriot interceptor production in Ukraine if peace talks stall, showing both leaders want a quick end to nearly five years of conflict.