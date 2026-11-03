Volunteers consecrate 108 Buddhist stupas at Gelephu Mindfulness City
World
Bhutan just pulled off something pretty amazing: on November 1, teams of volunteers consecrated 108 Buddhist stupas at Gelephu Mindfulness City, all within 9 hours.
The event kicked off before sunrise and saw locals chanting mantras by the Mau Chu River, making it a powerful community moment.
Stupa dedicated to India's PM Modi
This record-setting ceremony landed on both Lhabab Duechen and the king's coronation day, giving it extra cultural weight.
One stupa was dedicated to India's Prime Minister Modi, highlighting Bhutan's close ties with India.