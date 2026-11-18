VP JD Vance criticizes Democrats's transgender focus after FAA grounding
Vice President JD Vance is making headlines after discussing Democrats's obsession with transgender athletes instead of fixing real problems in aviation.
He shared this view on Fox News, right after the FAA had to ground all flights Friday due to a failed upgrade meant to modernize air traffic systems.
Botched router triggered FAA grounding
The FAA's nationwide grounding was triggered by a botched router installation, not anything to do with sports.
Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin even suggested new technology and AI in air traffic control might have played a role.
Critics point out that under Trump, key aviation safety measures were rolled back, like cutting safety specialists and oversight panels.