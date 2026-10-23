Wainwright base training fire in Alberta kills 4 soldiers
World
A fire broke out during a routine training at the Wainwright military base in Alberta on October 17, 2026, leaving four soldiers dead.
The flames spread quickly because of wind changes, and firefighters were unable to directly combat the fire since it was in a "permanent danger area."
Wainwright base: 39 injured, 27 hospitalized
39 soldiers were injured: 27 needed hospital care.
Wainwright is one of Canada's biggest bases and often hosts NATO training.