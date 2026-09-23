Walkouts at United Nations General Assembly after Donald Trump remarks
The 81st United Nations General Assembly opened in New York on Tuesday and things got heated fast.
Delegates walked out during speeches over hot topics like Gaza, Iran, and Cuba.
US President Donald Trump's jab at Cuba as an "absolutely failed state" led the Cuban team to leave in protest, while Iranian delegates also exited after Trump's threats.
Antonio Guterres receives standing ovation
Despite the tension, there were some memorable moments: Outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a standing ovation for his final address before stepping down this December. He called for stronger AI oversight and U.N. reforms.
The high-level debate runs until September 28 under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation."
And yes, there was even a lighthearted break: Syria's president was spotted scrolling Instagram during Turkey's speech.