'Finish Iran war first, then we'll look at Cuba': Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that his administration's priority is to end the conflict in Iran before turning its attention to Cuba . He made these remarks at a White House event celebrating Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF. "We want to finish this one first," he said, referring to the war with Iran.

Conflict update US military making rapid progress in Iran conflict: Trump Trump also claimed that the US and Israeli forces are making rapid progress in the conflict with Iran. He said, "The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule." The president claimed that Iran's military capabilities have been heavily degraded. "They have no air force, they have no air defense," he said, adding that the US had destroyed "24 ships in three days."

Negotiation prospects Iranian leaders seeking negotiations to end war Trump also hinted that Iranian leaders are seeking negotiations to end the war. He said, "They're calling, they're saying, 'How do we make a deal?'" He, however, added, "I said, 'You're being a little bit late, and we want to fight now more than they do.'" The US president also urged Iranian diplomats to help reshape their country's political future. He said those who cooperate could "help us shape a new and better Iran with great potential."

Policy shift Trump hints at potential shift in US-Cuba relations While Cuba is not currently a priority, Trump hinted at a possible change in US foreign policy once the Iran conflict is resolved. He said, "But that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba." The president also suggested Havana's eagerness to negotiate with Washington. "Cuba wants to make a deal so badly," he said.

