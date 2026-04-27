'Want to throw up': Correspondents' Dinner shooter hints at regret

The alleged shooter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where United States President Donald Trump was present along with key administration officials, has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old tutor and amateur video game developer from California . He was taken into custody after the incident. Allen had reportedly sent a manifesto minutes before the shooting, hinting at regret, stating, "I want to throw up."

Manifesto details Shooter identified as Cole Tomas Allen In the manifesto, Allen referred to himself as a "Friendly Federal Assassin" and expressed his opposition to the actions of Trump's administration. He stated he would only target officials from Trump's administration. The New York Post released excerpts from the manifesto, where Allen wrote: "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

Regret expressed Shooter advises students against following his path Towards the end of the manifesto, Allen expressed regret over his actions. He wrote: "Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it's awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done." He ended by saying: "Can't really recommend it! Stay in school, kids."

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Eyewitness reports Eyewitnesses describe scene as chaotic Eyewitnesses have described the scene as chaotic, with CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer recalling how he was rushed into a men's room by police after hearing gunshots. Another eyewitness said they heard "five to eight shots" being fired in the banquet hall. Security agents quickly evacuated Trump and other senior officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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