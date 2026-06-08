Nepal rejects 3rd-party mediation in border dispute with India

Economic agenda

Nepal doesn't want to see India through 'distorted' lens

Khanal also spoke about Nepal's vision for its relationship with India. He said Kathmandu doesn't want to see India through the "distorted, hypersensitive lens of 20th-century geopolitics." Instead, it wants to focus on economic transformation. "When we look across the border, we see a rising India ...that has fundamentally and beautifully redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing, tech, and economic powerhouse," he said.