Warm Shenzhen welcome for Trump ahead of Xi Putin summit
US President Donald Trump received an unusually festive reception in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.
Chinese President Xi Jinping was there as cheerleaders waved both countries' flags and a military band played the US anthem.
This warm welcome kicked off Trump's visit, which includes a summit involving Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
China hosts Trump as return favor
China rolled out the red carpet for Trump as a return favor after Xi and his wife were warmly hosted in the US last September.
According to China's Xinhua News Agency, it's all about showing goodwill.
William Yang, a senior analyst for Northeast Asia at the International Crisis Group, pointed out that these gestures help keep diplomatic ties positive.