Warren and Blumenthal demand answers on Trump administration's Adani dismissal
Two Democratic senators, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, want to know why the Trump administration dropped a fraud and bribery case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.
A New York judge dismissed the charges in August 2026, even though there were concerns about how things were handled.
Now the senators are pressing Attorney General Todd Blanche for answers, especially about whether anyone close to Trump had a say.
Senators probe Trump associates' involvement
On September 23, Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal asked the Justice Department if Trump's associates (like Boris Epshteyn or Donald Trump Jr.) were involved behind the scenes.
They've set an October 5 deadline for a response after getting no reply to their earlier questions in June.
So far, the Justice Department has not commented, which is only raising more eyebrows about what really happened.