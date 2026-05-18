Watch: 2 jets collide mid-air at US air show

Two United States Navy EA-18G Growlers collided mid-air during an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, US , on Sunday. The incident occurred while the two aircraft were performing an aerial demonstration. All four crew members ejected safely and are in stable condition, according to base officials. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Crash investigation Crash under investigation The collision involved two EA-18G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 129 based in Whidbey Island, Washington. The crash is currently under investigation by the Navy. Videos shared online by spectators captured the moment of the collision and the subsequent parachute ejections of crew members. Shane Ogden, a spectator who filmed the incident, was quoted by AP as saying he was surprised that both planes remained stuck together before crashing into a fireball upon impact.

Twitter Post Video of moment of collision 2x EA-18G Growlers of U.S. CRASHED 🚨 today after a midair collision at the Gunfighter Skies Airshow at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.



Footage shows that all the pilots have ejected safely. pic.twitter.com/UllhBRRDxS — INTEL-24 (@Tracking_Live) May 18, 2026

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Event cancelation Air show canceled The air show, which featured flying demonstrations and parachute jumps, was immediately canceled after the incident. The base was also locked down as a precautionary measure. Kim Sykes from Silver Wings of Idaho confirmed that nobody at the military base was hurt in the crash. She reportedly said: "Everyone is safe, and I think that's the most important thing."

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Expert opinion Aviation expert on collision Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti noted that it was remarkable that both crews were able to eject from their planes. He suggested the unique way of collision may have helped them remain intact and stick together before falling. "It's really striking to see," Guzzetti told AP, adding that rendezvousing with another airplane in formation flight is challenging and has little margin for error.