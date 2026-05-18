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Watch: 2 jets collide mid-air at US air show
All four crew members ejected safely and no injuries were reported on the ground

Watch: 2 jets collide mid-air at US air show

By Snehil Singh
May 18, 2026
08:18 am
What's the story

Two United States Navy EA-18G Growlers collided mid-air during an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, US, on Sunday. The incident occurred while the two aircraft were performing an aerial demonstration. All four crew members ejected safely and are in stable condition, according to base officials. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Crash investigation

Crash under investigation

The collision involved two EA-18G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 129 based in Whidbey Island, Washington. The crash is currently under investigation by the Navy. Videos shared online by spectators captured the moment of the collision and the subsequent parachute ejections of crew members. Shane Ogden, a spectator who filmed the incident, was quoted by AP as saying he was surprised that both planes remained stuck together before crashing into a fireball upon impact.

Twitter Post

Video of moment of collision

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Event cancelation

Air show canceled

The air show, which featured flying demonstrations and parachute jumps, was immediately canceled after the incident. The base was also locked down as a precautionary measure. Kim Sykes from Silver Wings of Idaho confirmed that nobody at the military base was hurt in the crash. She reportedly said: "Everyone is safe, and I think that's the most important thing."

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Expert opinion

Aviation expert on collision

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti noted that it was remarkable that both crews were able to eject from their planes. He suggested the unique way of collision may have helped them remain intact and stick together before falling. "It's really striking to see," Guzzetti told AP, adding that rendezvousing with another airplane in formation flight is challenging and has little margin for error.

Event history

History of crashes at Idaho base

The Gunfighter Skies event was the first at the base since a tragic incident in 2018 when a hang glider pilot died during an air show performance. In 2003, a Thunderbirds aircraft crashed while attempting a maneuver, but the pilot ejected just before impact. The air show industry has made strides in safety over the years, with an average of only 1.1 deaths per year since 2017.

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