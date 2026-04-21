Iran skeptical about attending US peace talks in Pakistan
What's the story
Iran has expressed skepticism about attending a second round of peace talks with the United States in Pakistan. The talks are aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has severely affected global energy markets. According to AFP, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, "We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard."
Accusations exchanged
Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire agreement
Iran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire agreement by seizing its Touska cargo ship. Baqaei described the seizure as an "act of aggression" and said Iran had faced "bad faith" from Washington. The Touska was seized in the Gulf of Oman while trying to breach a US Navy blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
Accusations countered
Trump threatens Iran with bombs
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of using the Strait of Hormuz as a weapon. He expressed frustration over Iran's absence from scheduled talks and warned that if no peace deal is reached by Wednesday evening (Washington time), "lots of bombs start going off." The technical expiration of the truce is Tuesday night in Tehran, but the White House sees it as Wednesday evening in Washington.
Ongoing negotiations
US negotiators heading to Pakistan for peace talks
US negotiators are still trying to finalize a peace deal before the ceasefire expires. Vice President Vance is heading to Pakistan, along with envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Despite a 21-hour negotiation session in Islamabad earlier this month, no agreement was reached after talks stalled on the question of Iran's nuclear enrichment suspension, with Tehran offering five years' suspension and the US demanding 20 years' suspension.
Defensive claim
Iranian President calls actions legitimate self-defense
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his country is engaged in a defensive war against the US and Israel. He called their actions "We are pacifists and what we are doing is legitimate self-defense." The ongoing conflict has also affected several countries, including the likes of Bangladesh, where telecom services are facing shutdowns.