Iran skeptical about attending US peace talks in Pakistan

Iran has expressed skepticism about attending a second round of peace talks with the United States in Pakistan. The talks are aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has severely affected global energy markets. According to AFP, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, "We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard."

Accusations exchanged Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire agreement Iran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire agreement by seizing its Touska cargo ship. Baqaei described the seizure as an "act of aggression" and said Iran had faced "bad faith" from Washington. The Touska was seized in the Gulf of Oman while trying to breach a US Navy blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Accusations countered Trump threatens Iran with bombs On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of using the Strait of Hormuz as a weapon. He expressed frustration over Iran's absence from scheduled talks and warned that if no peace deal is reached by Wednesday evening (Washington time), "lots of bombs start going off." The technical expiration of the truce is Tuesday night in Tehran, but the White House sees it as Wednesday evening in Washington.

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Ongoing negotiations US negotiators heading to Pakistan for peace talks US negotiators are still trying to finalize a peace deal before the ceasefire expires. Vice President Vance is heading to Pakistan, along with envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Despite a 21-hour negotiation session in Islamabad earlier this month, no agreement was reached after talks stalled on the question of Iran's nuclear enrichment suspension, with Tehran offering five years' suspension and the US demanding 20 years' suspension.

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