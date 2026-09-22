Weather department warns over 400mm rain in Gandaki and Lumbini
World
Heads up if you're in Nepal: Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province are set for some seriously heavy rain and storms from September 24-28, with forecasts of over 400mm in some places.
The weather department is warning about possible floods, landslides, and strong winds, especially since the region just faced severe flash floods.
Nepal residents urged to stay alert
Locals, especially those in cities or foothills, are being urged to stay alert for flooding.
Mountain trekkers have been advised by senior meteorologist Binod Pokharel to wrap up trips by September 24 and keep checking weather updates.
Other provinces, including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhes Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim, are also expecting rain this week, so it's smart to plan accordingly.