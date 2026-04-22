Weeks into office, Nepal PM Balen Shah faces protests 

Public discontent is rising in Nepal against the new government of Prime Minister Balen Shah. The unrest comes less than a month after his administration took office with a two-thirds majority. Protests have spread from the streets to Singha Durbar, the country's administrative center, with demonstrators including students, political groups, and ordinary citizens.

Economic impact Economic decisions triggering protests One of the main reasons behind the protests is the government's decision to impose a mandatory customs duty on goods worth over ₹100 imported from India. Residents in border areas say this policy affects their daily lives as they depend on cross-border purchases for essential items. Protesters argue that this move imposes an unnecessary financial burden on citizens and doesn't consider ground realities in these regions.

Student unrest Student unions sidelined Another major source of anger is the government's alleged move to reject or sideline student unions linked with political parties. Student leaders have accused the government of taking a "repressive approach" instead of engaging in dialogue, which has fueled resentment among youths. Thousands of students have joined nationwide protests, many led by school and college groups.

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