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Home / News / World News / Weeks into office, Nepal PM Balen Shah faces protests 
Weeks into office, Nepal PM Balen Shah faces protests 
Nepal PM Balen Shah is facing public discontent

Weeks into office, Nepal PM Balen Shah faces protests 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 22, 2026
12:04 pm
What's the story

Public discontent is rising in Nepal against the new government of Prime Minister Balen Shah. The unrest comes less than a month after his administration took office with a two-thirds majority. Protests have spread from the streets to Singha Durbar, the country's administrative center, with demonstrators including students, political groups, and ordinary citizens.

Economic impact

Economic decisions triggering protests

One of the main reasons behind the protests is the government's decision to impose a mandatory customs duty on goods worth over ₹100 imported from India. Residents in border areas say this policy affects their daily lives as they depend on cross-border purchases for essential items. Protesters argue that this move imposes an unnecessary financial burden on citizens and doesn't consider ground realities in these regions.

Student unrest

Student unions sidelined

Another major source of anger is the government's alleged move to reject or sideline student unions linked with political parties. Student leaders have accused the government of taking a "repressive approach" instead of engaging in dialogue, which has fueled resentment among youths. Thousands of students have joined nationwide protests, many led by school and college groups.

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Corruption claims

Allegations against Home Minister

The protests have also centered on allegations against Home Minister Sudan Gurung, who is accused of having disproportionate assets and questionable financial dealings. Demonstrators and opposition groups claim Gurung was involved in suspicious business transactions with individuals accused in financial crimes. Media reports have cited documents suggesting investments and shareholdings tied to controversial entities, further intensifying demands for his resignation on moral grounds.

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