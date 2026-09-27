Weird smell on Hawaiian Airlines flight leaves 7 crew sick
World
A weird smell on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu left seven crew members feeling sick with headaches and nausea when the plane landed on September 24, 2026.
Thankfully, none needed to go to the hospital.
Passengers fine, Hawaiian Airlines plans inspection
There were 252 passengers on board, but only the crew felt unwell. Everyone else was fine.
Hawaiian Airlines says it will fully check out the plane before flying it again.
Interestingly, this isn't a one-off: just days earlier, an Air Canada flight had a similar issue with a "nauseating" odor from a suspected bathroom leak.
These back-to-back incidents have people wondering what's causing all these strange smells in the air lately.