Weird smell on Hawaiian Airlines flight leaves 7 crew sick

There were 252 passengers on board, but only the crew felt unwell. Everyone else was fine.

Hawaiian Airlines says it will fully check out the plane before flying it again.

Interestingly, this isn't a one-off: just days earlier, an Air Canada flight had a similar issue with a "nauseating" odor from a suspected bathroom leak.

These back-to-back incidents have people wondering what's causing all these strange smells in the air lately.