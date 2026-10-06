Wellington Koo: US backs Taiwan amid $14B arms rumors
Taiwan's Defense Minister, Wellington Koo, just reassured everyone that the US is sticking by Taiwan when it comes to defense, even with rumors flying about breaking up a $14 billion arms deal into smaller chunks.
Koo made it clear: nothing has been decided on that front yet.
All this is happening as Taiwan and the US keep building up their military partnership.
US backs Taiwan despite China pushback
Despite some slowdowns in the past (thanks to Trump trying not to upset China), the US has not wavered in backing Taiwan.
Right now, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung and former President Tsai Ing-wen are both visiting the United States, another sign of strong ties, even if they are unofficial.
Meanwhile, China keeps pushing back against any official contact or arms deals between the two countries, making these ongoing talks even more important for Taiwan's security.