Wells Fargo fires Diego Sarabia after gang rape case reopened
Wells Fargo has let go of Diego Sarabia, a Cornell graduate, after New York prosecutors reopened a 2024 gang rape case involving him and six others.
The incident allegedly happened at a fraternity house, and the move comes just as the victim filed a new civil lawsuit this month.
Prosecutors now plan to take the case to a grand jury soon.
Jane Doe alleges Chi Phi assault
The woman, going by Jane Doe, says she was pressured to drink and take drugs before being assaulted by Sarabia and others at the Chi Phi fraternity house.
She also called out Cornell for only making the accused write essays as punishment.
Interestingly, her latest claims differ from her original 2024 statement, but prosecutors say they will present the case against seven alleged perpetrators to a grand jury for a possible indictment.