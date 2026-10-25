Wes Streeting warns UK could face military conflict by 2030
World
The U.K.'s Defense Secretary Wes Streeting is sounding the alarm: the country might face a military conflict by 2030.
Writing in The Telegraph, he pointed out that countries like our adversaries are stepping up both their military and economic game.
"That gives us a little over 1,000 days to complete our mission: to be ready with our allies to fight and win."
UK government launches Be Ready campaign
To help everyone get ready for possible disruptions, the government has rolled out a Be Ready campaign: think stocking up on essentials like food and water at home.
MI5's chief also called for everyone to pitch in to protect against things like cyberattacks and drone threats.
The message? It's time for a nationwide effort so we're ready for anything that comes our way.