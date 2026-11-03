West Covina Halloween party brawl leaves 6 people stabbed
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A Halloween party in West Covina, California, took a scary turn overnight Sunday when six people were stabbed during a big brawl.
Police showed up around 1:29am and found three people hurt; three more later arrived at local hospitals.
Thankfully, everyone's injuries are not life-threatening.
Luis Zavala held on $1 million bail
Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Antonio Zavala Jr. after he crashed his car nearby. He had stab wounds, too.
He is now being held on $1 million bail after being arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder.
Officers recovered the suspected weapon.