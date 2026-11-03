West Palm Beach jet crash kills 9 including Adam Robinson

The tragic jet crash near West Palm Beach on November 1 has claimed nine lives, including tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their children, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras.

Also on board were Rachael Reed, Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina, who helped care for the children.

The group was flying from Texas to the Bahamas when the plane went down.