West Palm Beach jet crash kills 9 including Adam Robinson
The tragic jet crash near West Palm Beach on November 1 has claimed nine lives, including tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their children, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras.
Also on board were Rachael Reed, Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina, who helped care for the children.
The group was flying from Texas to the Bahamas when the plane went down.
NTSB investigates weather and midair breakup
Investigators from the NTSB are looking closely at severe weather as a possible cause. There were storm warnings in the area, and reports suggest the jet broke apart midair.
Timothy Monville from the NTSB shared that recovering the major wreckage from the impacted crater on the roadway has been tough.
Authorities are also working to recover the cockpit voice recorder for more answers while local residents who had to evacuate after the crash are now being sheltered nearby.