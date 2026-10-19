WFP cuts Gaza food aid due to major funding shortages
World
The World Food Programme (WFP) is cutting back food aid in Gaza, dropping support from 1.6 million people to 1.1 million because of major funding shortages.
That means families living near the Yellow Line will lose access to daily hot meals, at a time when two-thirds of people in Gaza rely on food aid and unemployment is sky-high.
WFP seeks $450 million amid cash cuts
WFP says it needs $450 million just to keep going and has already reduced cash help for 500,000 people since July.
Shaun Hughes, who leads WFP's work in Palestine, said the cuts are due to finances, not because the needs are coming down, or because we don't have access - we do.
With these cuts, Gaza's ongoing humanitarian crisis, made worse by stalled rebuilding, looks set to get even tougher.