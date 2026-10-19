WFP cuts Gaza food aid due to major funding shortages

WFP says it needs $450 million just to keep going and has already reduced cash help for 500,000 people since July.

Shaun Hughes, who leads WFP's work in Palestine, said the cuts are due to finances, not because the needs are coming down, or because we don't have access - we do.

With these cuts, Gaza's ongoing humanitarian crisis, made worse by stalled rebuilding, looks set to get even tougher.