What is hantavirus that killed 3 passengers on cruise ship?

A rare disease, hantavirus, is suspected to have caused the deaths of three people aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed one case of hantavirus on the MV Hondius, which was traveling from Argentina to Cape Verde. Five more suspected cases are under investigation. Hantavirus is usually transmitted through contact with infected rodent urine or feces.

Disease spread How does it spread? Humans can contract hantavirus by inhaling particles from dried rodent droppings or touching contaminated objects and then touching their mouth or nose. The disease initially presents flu-like symptoms such as fatigue, fever, chills, and aches. As it progresses, patients may experience severe shortness of breath, organ failure, and even death due to damage to the heart or lungs.

Health risks Types of hantavirus and prevention Hantaviruses in Europe and Asia can cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), which can lead to kidney failure. In the Americas, hantaviruses cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), affecting the lungs and potentially leading to respiratory failure. There is no specific treatment for hantavirus; prevention is key. This includes keeping rodents out of homes by sealing gaps and properly disposing of garbage.

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Outbreak details Outbreak on MV Hondius The hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius has left three passengers dead and several others ill. The ship is currently anchored off Cape Verde as investigations continue. Dr Charlotte Hammer from the University of Cambridge suggested that rodents could have boarded the ship during its journey or that human-to-human transmission may have occurred, though this is unlikely at such a scale.

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