US attacks Iran for 11th day; Pickaxe Mountain next target? 

Pickaxe Mountain, known as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, is situated about 220km south of Tehran and just 2 km from the Natanz nuclear facility.

The Natanz site, which houses two uranium enrichment plants, has been targeted in previous US-Israeli strikes.

Pickaxe Mountain was not hit during these attacks in 2025 and 2026.

Little is known about the complex inside the mountain, but experts believe it to be buried nearly 100 meters inside the mountain and still under construction.