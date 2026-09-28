White House bans CNN MS Now, Politico sparking press debate
CNN, MS Now, and Politico have been banned from the White House, with Attorney General Todd Blanche saying it was because of what he considered to be those media outlets' inaccurate reporting.
He called media access "being in the White House is a privilege. It's not a right," echoing President Trump's stance.
The move has stirred up debate about press freedom and who gets to cover the government.
Air Force One blocks CNN reporters
Even after a court temporarily restored their press credentials, CNN reporters were still blocked from Air Force One.
Blanche argued these travel bans are routine and claimed some reporting was a "national security problem," though a judge disagreed.
All this comes as both trust in media and approval ratings for Trump are at pretty low points heading into the midterms.