White House document 'Unites States's typo upstages top AI meeting
A simple typo in a White House document (writing "Unites States" instead of "United States") ended up stealing the spotlight from a major AI meeting shortly after a White House meeting.
The error quickly caught attention online, with people online poking fun at how such a mistake made it into an official White House document released during a meeting with top artificial intelligence executives, including Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.
President Trump pushes 'Super intelligence'
Beyond the typo drama, shortly after Trump hosted a White House meeting mainly about AI safety and how companies should monitor increasingly powerful AI systems.
US President Donald Trump pushed to swap out "Artificial Intelligence" for "Super Intelligence," saying "artificial" just doesn't fit.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai suggested using existing corporate governance practices and well-known best practices for AI, like "financial controls, in a company."
Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that tech firms agreed to do more internal risk checks and invite outside audits to keep AI development responsible.