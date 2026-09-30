White House document 'Unites States's typo upstages top AI meeting

Beyond the typo drama, shortly after Trump hosted a White House meeting mainly about AI safety and how companies should monitor increasingly powerful AI systems.

US President Donald Trump pushed to swap out "Artificial Intelligence" for "Super Intelligence," saying "artificial" just doesn't fit.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai suggested using existing corporate governance practices and well-known best practices for AI, like "financial controls, in a company."

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that tech firms agreed to do more internal risk checks and invite outside audits to keep AI development responsible.