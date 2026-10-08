White House rebuts claim Trump suggested Iran should attack cities
The White House is pushing back after claims that Donald Trump suggested Iran should attack Los Angeles and San Diego.
At a Nebraska rally, Trump talked about high oil prices and Iran's nuclear ambitions, sparking criticism from top Democrats who accused him of encouraging attacks on US cities.
Steven Cheung calls media 'freakout'
According to the White House, Trump wasn't telling Iran to target Los Angeles and San Diego. Instead, he was warning about the risks if Iran gets nuclear weapons.
Communications Director Steven Cheung called the media's take a "media freakout" and "not rooted in reality" and stressed that Trump's real point was about stopping threats before they happen.
The debate comes as Trump ramps up his campaign for midterm elections and argues that high oil prices were justified by the need to stop Tehran from getting nuclear weapons.