White House rebuts claim Trump suggested Iran should attack cities

According to the White House, Trump wasn't telling Iran to target Los Angeles and San Diego. Instead, he was warning about the risks if Iran gets nuclear weapons.

Communications Director Steven Cheung called the media's take a "media freakout" and "not rooted in reality" and stressed that Trump's real point was about stopping threats before they happen.

The debate comes as Trump ramps up his campaign for midterm elections and argues that high oil prices were justified by the need to stop Tehran from getting nuclear weapons.