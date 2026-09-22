White House launches 'Trump TV' after banning 3 media outlets
What's the story
The White House has launched a 24/7 video channel called "Trump TV: The Essentials Station." The launch comes just days after President Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. The service was launched on Monday at 7:00pm ET (4:30am Tuesday, IST) and is being marketed as a platform to watch the Trump administration's "biggest moments all in one place."
Channel details
'Unfiltered' livestream of the administration's greatest hits
The first video streamed on Trump TV was a two-month-old speech by Trump at Mount Rushmore.
Kaelan Dorr, deputy assistant to the president, called the channel on X a "livestream of the Administration's greatest hits, unfiltered."
The launch comes amid Trump's ongoing feud with news media outlets that has upended the traditional television pool covering presidential events.
Legal action
Lawsuit filed against White House
On Monday, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico filed a federal lawsuit against the White House after the administration excluded them.
They argued the administration violated their First Amendment rights by barring access because of their reporting.
Hours later, the television pool announced it would suspend coverage of presidential events instead of replacing CNN for scheduled assignments.
Backlash
Detractors compare 'Trump TV' to state-run media
The announcement of Trump TV has drawn criticism, with detractors likening it to state-run media in China and Russia.
Breck Worsham, a right-wing social media personality and former Trump supporter, wrote on X: "Trump is literally getting ready to launch a state run media called Trump TV."
Aquilino Gonell, a former US Capitol Police sergeant who defended the Capitol during the January 6 attack, described Trump TV as "official state-run media."
Channel purpose
White House describes service as providing major presidential remarks
The White House describes Trump TV as a service that will provide administration videos, major presidential remarks, and other highlights.
The launch is part of a larger effort by the administration to communicate directly with the public through its own platforms, bypassing traditional news organizations.
The move comes amid an extraordinary breakdown in the White House's relationship with television press pools after Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, citing unfavorable coverage.
Defense and criticism
Trump defends decision on Truth Social
Trump defended his decision on Truth Social, calling "Fake News" a "threat to democracy."
He also criticized US District Judge Timothy Kelly for being assigned to the case after ruling in CNN's favor during a previous ban.
Critics have questioned the constitutionality of the media ban, arguing it violates First Amendment rights by excluding organizations based on their reporting.