WHO declares El Nino health risks an emergency at COP31
Big climate news: The World Health Organization (WHO) just classified the anticipated health impacts of El Nino as a health emergency at the COP31 climate conference.
This rare move highlights how serious things are, with experts warning about more heat-related illnesses, air pollution, and diseases like malaria and cholera as temperatures climb.
Strongest El Nino threatens Africa
This year's El Nino is shaping up to be the strongest ever, thanks to soaring Pacific Ocean temperatures.
Regions like Africa are especially at risk: expect more heat deaths and worsening problems from floods, drought, and disease outbreaks.
WHO has published its Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan and will pursue a Grade 3 response.