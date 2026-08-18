Who's Natalie Harp, Trump's little-known aide at center of controversy

"He (Trump) doesn't want to do the job," Ossoff said at a rally on Sunday.

"He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar," Ossoff claimed.

According to a 2024 NYT report, Harp wrote multiple devotional letters to Trump, whom she called her "Guardian and Protector in this Life," with some stating, "You are all that matters to me," and "I want to bring you joy."