Who's Natalie Harp, Trump's little-known aide at center of controversy
What's the story
Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump's little-known executive assistant, has become the center of a political controversy after Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff questioned her presence on a secretive flight with Trump after the NATO summit in Turkey. Many of Trump's top aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were left behind on Air Force One after alleged threat from Iran. Reacting to it, Ossoff alleged that Trump's interest in Harp was greater than his interest in his role as president.
Trump
'You are all that matters to me'
"He (Trump) doesn't want to do the job," Ossoff said at a rally on Sunday.
"He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar," Ossoff claimed.
According to a 2024 NYT report, Harp wrote multiple devotional letters to Trump, whom she called her "Guardian and Protector in this Life," with some stating, "You are all that matters to me," and "I want to bring you joy."
Career path
Who is Natalie Harp?
Harp, a California native, graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University in 2012 and earned an MBA from Liberty University in 2015.
She was an entrepreneur and a vocal critic of the US healthcare system before she entered Trump's orbit.
Her public profile changed when she appeared on Fox & Friends in June 2019, crediting Trump's Right to Try law with helping her access treatment during her battle with stage II bone cancer.
Political spotlight
She started working as Trump's PA in 2022
"I'm not dying from cancer anymore. Thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer," she said on Fox & Friends.
This appearance landed her speaking slots at the "Faith and Freedom" conference and the 2020 Republican National Convention, as well as a role on One America News Network, which solidified her reputation as a supporter of Trump.
In 2022, she started working as the president's personal assistant.
Key position
Harp's role around Trump
Today, Harp's role around Trump extends beyond attending meetings or traveling with him.
She is also responsible for ensuring the US President has material in front of him when he wants it, earning her the nickname "the human printer."
Her responsibilities include managing content on Trump's Truth Social account and gathering posts from his allies and supporters for approval.
Family concerns
Estranged brother's comments on their relationship
However, Harp's close relationship with Trump has raised eyebrows, including her estranged brother Preston's.
He has publicly criticized her loyalty to the US President and questioned why she would want to work closely with him.
In interviews, he described their relationship as "very unhealthy" and speculated that Harp sees Trump as a father figure embodying American exceptionalism.
Flight scrutiny
Controversy over secretive flight after NATO summit in Turkey
Asked about Ossoff's remarks, Trump on Monday compared him to "Pee-wee Herman" and told CNN's Kristen Holmes that he would "much rather do other things."
Ossoff, meanwhile, has stepped up his feud with Trump after Sunday's taunts.
"Well, I've heard this particular aide referred to as a 'security blanket,' and I think we could say that about any number of the senior aides in the White House," Ossoff said on Monday while criticizing conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.