Who is Indian-origin lawyer who argued against Trump's tariffs?

Neal Katyal, an Indian-origin American lawyer, played a pivotal role in the United States Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump 's global tariffs. The court ruled 6-3 against Trump, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. The decision was backed by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both appointed by Trump, as well as three liberal justices: Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Legal journey Katyal's background and role in the case Katyal was born in Chicago to Indian immigrant parents. He has served as a National Security Adviser in the US Justice Department and was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton to write a report on legal pro bono work. Currently, he is the Paul Saunders Professor at Georgetown University. The ruling was a "complete and total victory" for challengers, Katyal said, representing small businesses in this case.

Ruling impact Trump's response to the Supreme Court ruling The Supreme Court's decision limited Trump's power to unilaterally impose tariffs, a move that could have far-reaching implications for international trade agreements. In response, Trump announced a 10% global tariff on all countries via Truth Social. A White House official confirmed this new tariff would remain until another authority is invoked, stressing compliance with US trade deals.

Advertisement