WHO: Pakistan among hardest hit with 8,201 measles cases confirmed
Pakistan is dealing with a major measles outbreak, with thousands of children falling sick even as global cases drop.
The World Health Organization says Pakistan is one of the hardest-hit countries, mainly because many children haven't been vaccinated and health care access is limited.
Just between April and September 2026, 8,201 confirmed measles cases were confirmed.
Pakistan vaccination drive targets 34 million
To fight back, Pakistan started a huge vaccination drive in late 2025, aiming to reach 34 million children,
In high-risk districts, health workers have also combined measles-rubella vaccination drives with polio immunization campaigns to improve coverage.
But gaps in immunity are still making things tough.
Health experts are urging stronger disease surveillance, timely diagnosis, and greater public awareness about vaccination to prevent further outbreaks.