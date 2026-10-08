Second Russian lab worker possibly sick from plague 

Shipilova, a lab technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, died on October 2 from "pneumonia of unknown aetiology."

Early media reports suggested she caught the pneumonic plague after an accident at the lab, but those reports have not been confirmed by Russia.

Russian authorities further denied any recent cases of plague in the Irkutsk region, where the lab is located, Ghebreyesus said.

They said that contacts of the deceased technician were monitored and tested, with no dangerous bacteria found.